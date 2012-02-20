Feb 20 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures: Playing on Tuesday CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid Suspended: Pavel Mamaev, Kiril Nababkin (both CSKA Moscow) - - Napoli v Chelsea Misses next match if booked: Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli); Raul Meireles, David Luiz (both Chelsea) - - - Playing on Wednesday Olympique Marseille v Inter Milan Misses next match if booked: Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew, Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel (all Olympique Marseille); Cristian Chivu (Inter Milan) - - Basel v Bayern Munich Misses next match if booked: Alexander Frei, Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Granit Xhaka (all Basel), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories