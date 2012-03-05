March 5 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first
leg scores in brackets):
Playing on Tuesday
Benfica (2) v Zenit St Petersburg (3)
Suspended: Pablo Aimar (Benfica)
Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both
Benfica); Aleksandr Anyukov, Bruno Alves, Domenico Criscito and
Tomas Hubocan (all Zenit)
-
Arsenal (0) v AC Milan (4)
Suspended: Massimo Ambrosini (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Alex Song, Johan
Djourou (all Arsenal); Mark van Bommel (AC Milan)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
APOEL Nicosia (0) v Olympique Lyon (1)
Suspended: Helio Pinto (APOEL)
Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira,
Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL);
Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi Gomis (all Lyon)
-
Barcelona (3) v Bayer Leverkusen (1)
Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona); Stefan
Kiessling, Michael Ballack, Vedran Corluka, Eren Derdiyok, Omer
Toprak, Michal Kadlec, Gonzalo Castro (all Bayer)
- - - -
