March 12 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first leg scores in brackets): Playing on Tuesday Inter Milan (0) v Olympique Marseille (1) Suspended: Cristian Chivu (Inter) Misses next match if booked: Mauro Zarate (Inter); Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andrew Ayew, Souleymane Diawara (all Marseille) - Bayern Munich (0) v Basel (1) Misses next match if booked: Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (both Bayern); Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei, Granit Xhaka (all Basel) - - Playing on Wednesday Chelsea (1) v Napoli (3) Suspended: Raul Meireles (Chelsea) Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea); Salvatore Aronica, Edinson Cavani, Christian Maggio (all Napoli) - Real Madrid (1) v CSKA Moscow (1) Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso (Real); Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA)