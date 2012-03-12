March 12 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of the round of 16, second leg fixtures (first
leg scores in brackets):
Playing on Tuesday
Inter Milan (0) v Olympique Marseille (1)
Suspended: Cristian Chivu (Inter)
Misses next match if booked: Mauro Zarate (Inter); Alou
Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andrew Ayew, Souleymane
Diawara (all Marseille)
-
Bayern Munich (0) v Basel (1)
Misses next match if booked: Thomas Mueller, Bastian
Schweinsteiger (both Bayern); Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller,
Alexander Frei, Granit Xhaka (all Basel)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Chelsea (1) v Napoli (3)
Suspended: Raul Meireles (Chelsea)
Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea); Salvatore
Aronica, Edinson Cavani, Christian Maggio (all Napoli)
-
Real Madrid (1) v CSKA Moscow (1)
Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso (Real); Pontus
Wernbloom (CSKA)
- - - -
