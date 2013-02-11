Feb 11 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last 16, first leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Celtic v Juventus
Suspended: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
-
Valencia v Paris St Germain
Suspended: Antonio Barragan (Valencia)
Misses next match if booked: Vicente Guaita, Tino Costa (both Valencia); Thiago Silva, Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti (all Paris St Germain)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Real Madrid v Manchester United
Misses next match if booked: Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso (both Real Madrid)
-
Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Dortmund
Suspended: Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman, Luiz Adriano (both Shakhtar Donetsk)
- - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)