Feb 18 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last 16, first leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)
Misses next match if booked: Laurent Koscielny, Santi Cazorla (both Arsenal); Dante, Javi Martinez, Bastian Schweinsteiger (all Bayern Munich)
-
Porto v Malaga
Misses next match if booked: Abdoulaye Ba (Porto); Weligton, Sergio Sanchez (both Malaga)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
AC Milan v Barcelona
Misses next match if booked: Mathieu Flamini, Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera (all AC Milan); Javier Mascherano, Pedro Rodriguez, Adriano, Alex Song (all Barcelona)
-
Galatasaray v Schalke 04
Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera, Burak Yilmaz (both Galatasaray); Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip (both Schalke 04)
