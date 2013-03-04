March 4 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT, first-leg score in brackets).

Playing on Tuesday

Manchester United v Real Madrid (1-1)

Misses next match if booked: Rafael, Robin van Persie (both Manchester United; Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos (both Real Madrid)

Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2)

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman, Luiz Adriano (both Shakhtar Donetsk)

Playing on Wednesday

Juventus v Celtic (3-0)

Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal, Claudio Marchisio, Stephan Lichtsteiner (all Juventus), Scott Brown, James Forrest (both Celtic)

Paris St Germain v Valencia (2-1)

Suspended: Marco Verratti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both Paris St Germain)

Suspended: Marco Verratti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both Paris St Germain)

Misses next match if booked: Antonio Barragan, Vicente Guaita, Tino Costa (all Valencia); Thiago Silva, Blaise Matuidi (both Paris St Germain)