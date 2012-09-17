Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Sept 17 2012-13 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the opening round of group stage matches (times GMT, all 1845)
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Dinamo Zagreb v Porto
Suspended: Rolando (Porto)
Group B
Montpellier HSC v Arsenal
Suspended: Romain Pitau (Montpellier)
Olympiakos Piraeus v Schalke 04
Group C
AC Milan v Anderlecht
Suspended: Milan Jovanovic (Anderlecht)
Playing on Wednesday
Group G
Barcelona v Spartak Moscow
Suspended: Demy de Zeeuw (Spartak Moscow)
Celtic v Benfica
Suspended: Maxi Pereira (Benfica) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (