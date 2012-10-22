Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 22 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the third round of group stage matches
Playing on Tuesday
Group F
BATE Borisov v Valencia
Misses next match if booked: Aleksandr Pavlov (BATE Borisov)
-
Lille v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Mathieu Debuchy (Lille)
- -
Group G
Spartak Moscow v Benfica (1600)
Suspended: Luisao (Benfica), Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow)
Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar, Nemanja Matic (both Benfica)
-
Barcelona v Celtic
Suspended: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
Misses next match if booked: Victor Wanyama (Celtic)
- -
Group H
Galatasaray v CFR Cluj
Misses next match if booked: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday (1845 unless stated)
Group B
Montpellier HSC v Olympiakos Piraeus
Suspended: Garry Bocaly (Montpellier)
- -
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg v Anderlecht (1600)
Misses next match if booked: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht)
-
Malaga v AC Milan
Misses next match if booked: Martin Demichelis (Malaga)
- -
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester City
Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
- - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
