Football Soccer - FC Dynamo Kyiv v Besiktas - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group B - NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - 6/12/16. Dynamo Kyiv's players and Besiktas' players observe a minutes silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash containing the Chapecoense players and staff. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Football Soccer - FC Dynamo Kyiv v Besiktas - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group B - NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - 6/12/16. Dynamo Kyiv's fans are pushed back by police during the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Besiktas's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage were crushed on Tuesday when they had two players sent off in a 6-0 mauling by previously winless Dynamo Kiev in Group B.

The game turned on a controversial incident in the 29th minute when Besiktas defender Andreas Beck was sent off after being judged to have fouled Derlis Gonzalez and Dynamo converted the penalty go 2-0 ahead.

Besiktas would have gone through with a win but instead finished third in Group B, one point behind Benfica who lost 2-1 at home to Napoli.

The Ukrainian champions broke through after nine minutes when a quickly-taken throw-in sent Andriy Yarmolenko racing down the right and his cross was turned in by Artem Besedin.

Besiktas came back strongly and Ricardo Quaresma and Vincent Aboubakar both went close but it all fell apart when Beck and Gonzalez collided in the penalty area as they both chased Yarmolenko's through ball.

The referee awarded a penalty, sent off Beck and Yarmolenko stroked home the penalty to completely change the face of the game.

Vitaly Buyalskiy added another two minutes later when he sidefooted the ball in from the edge of the area after Besiktas failed to clear.

Besiktas had come from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Benfica in their previous game but there was no such comeback this time and Gonzalez scored the fourth with a deflected shot in first-half stoppage time.

It got even worse for the visitors when Aboubakar was sent off for a second bookable offence before Serhiy Sydorchuk added a fifth on the hour after Besiktas lost possession.

Junior Moraes completed Besiktas' misery when he scored the sixth with a simple finish, less than one minute after coming on as a substitute.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)