KIEV Oct 19 Chelsea will be without forwards Pedro and Loic Remy for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Dynamo Kiev.

Manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference on Monday that both players had minor injuries and would not be risked against the Group G joint leaders.

"They (Pedro and Remy) have little injuries, both nothing really important but it is not possible for them to play tomorrow," Mourinho said.

"They play in positions where we really have other options so we take no risk."

Premier League champions Chelsea have made a poor start to the season and lost their last Champions League fixture to Mourinho's former club Porto, having beaten Maccabi Tel-Aviv in their opening match.

But they were boosted by Saturday's 2-0 home win over Aston Villa when Eden Hazard, Chelsea's outstanding player from last season, was left on the bench until late on.

Mourinho was critical of Hazard at the weekend, suggesting his defensive play needed to be better, and was giving little away when asked if the Belgian would be starting in Kiev.

"If he plays tomorrow, I don't tell you. The players don't know," Mourinho said.

Asked how Hazard had trained, Mourinho added: "He trained like Eden."

Kiev have four points along with Porto so Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012, can ill-afford to lose in the Ukrainian capital.

"We just want to win the next match," Mourinho said.

"We don't think about where we are in relation to the top of the Premier League table, or how many points to the top of our Champions League group.

"It is important to improve results and at the same time we do that, we improve our game and our confidence. We know how football is." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Rex Gowar)