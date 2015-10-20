KIEV Oct 20 Chelsea struck the woodwork twice but could not find a breakthrough in an entertaining 0-0 Champions League draw at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday that left everything to play for in Group G.

Within the context of Chelsea's poor start to the season, a goalless draw in the Ukraine can be considered a positive result and Jose Mourinho's side certainly did enough to earn all three points.

Eden Hazard, restored to the starting lineup, struck the post early on while Willian crashed a free kick against the underside of the bar after the restart as the visitors crafted by far the better openings.

Kiev, who tested Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic on occasions in the second half, have five points in Group G, one ahead of Mourinho's side and two behind leaders Porto who beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)