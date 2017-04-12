German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel was appalled by the attack on a bus carrying players from soccer club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) on Tuesday, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor was last night, like people in Dortmund, like millions everywhere, appalled by the attack on the BVB team bus," spokesman said Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

"One can only be relieved that the consequences were not worse," he said, praising Dortmund fans for lodging AS Monaco fans after their Champions League match was postponed until Wednesday evening.

Seibert added that investigators were doing everything in their power to track down the perpetrator, or perpetrators.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel)