Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 12/4/17 Police inside the stadium before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

BERLIN A German judge on Thursday approved an arrest warrant against an Iraqi man detained after an attack against a bus carrying players belonging to the Borussia Dortmund soccer team, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors earlier said the 26-year-old man is suspected of having been a member of the Islamic State militant group in Iraq before arriving in Germany in early 2016.

They added that there was no proof yet that the man had taken part in the attack in Dortmund.

The judge who approved the arrest warrant is from the Federal Court of Justice, the country's highest court for criminal and civil jurisdiction.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Richard Lough)