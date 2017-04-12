Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS Fernando Alonso will be hoping to return to his McLaren Formula One day job next week with an Indianapolis 500 victory and another jewel in motor racing's Triple Crown.
BERLIN German police said they re-opened an exit from the Dortmund soccer stadium, venue for Wednesday's Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco, after specialists examined suspicious objects found there.
"The objects were examined. The south-east entrance/exit can be used," Dortmund police said in a tweet.
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.