BERLIN Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Benfica on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury in their 6-2 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said Germany international Reus, who limped off just before the break, would not recover in time for the game in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Reus sustained the injury during a sprint in the 41st minute as he tried to beat keeper Bernd Leno. Dortmund said while an exact diagnosis of the injury was still to come, the player would miss Wednesday's game.

"This is a blow for us. Marco had been extremely consistent in the past weeks," Tuchel told reporters.

"Today Marco was the one in the early part of the game who constantly pushed the team, who took responsibility and who was alert.

"He is ruled out for Wednesday and this is sad news. His absence is a huge loss for us for Wednesday and it casts a shadow over today's win."

Dortmund go into the return leg with a 1-0 deficit from their defeat in Portugal.

