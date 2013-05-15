Borussia Dortmund Mario Goetze runs for the ball during the Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match against Real Madrid at BVB stadium in Dortmund April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

DORTMUND, Germany Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze is expected to recover from a muscle injury in time for the Champions League final against German rivals Bayern Munich on May 25, Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday.

The talented 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who has already agreed to join Bayern from next season, picked up the muscle injury early in Dortmund's semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 30.

"Right now it looks like Goetze could be ready for the final," Klopp told reporters. "His recovery is going according to plan.

"We will intensify training gradually during the week and the plan is for him to join the team training next week. Then we will see if it is good enough."

The Germany international was instrumental in helping Dortmund secure successive league titles from 2011 and helping guide the side to this year's Champions League final at Wembley.

However, Goetze shocked Dortmund fans when his transfer to Bayern was announced a matter of hours before last month's first leg against Real Madrid. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)