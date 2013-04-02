Venus all smiles after straight sets win
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer and Jakub Blaszczykowski will travel to Malaga for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg but it is up to team doctors to rule if they are fit to play, sports director Michael Zorc said on Tuesday.
Defender Schmelzer will need to wear a facemask after breaking his nose in the league on Saturday, while midfielder Blaszczykowski is nursing a groin injury.
"It is up the medical staff to have the final word," said Zorc prior to the team's departure. Dortmund have yet to lose a game in the tournament this season.
The 1997 Champions League winners, who host the Spaniards in the return leg later this month, are looking for their first semi-final appearance in 15 years.
"That time gap alone reveals how important this game is for us. We want to continue having fun on the pitch," Zorc told reporters.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho cannot see his side slipping below local rivals Everton by the end of the season as the teams gear up for a Premier League Merseyside derby on Saturday.
LONDON Britain will have to make do without world number one Andy Murray for their Davis Cup quarter-final in France after he was omitted on Tuesday from captain Leon Smith's team due to injury.