DORTMUND, Germany Lacklustre Real Madrid edged past dazzling Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League semi-finals and stay on track for their tenth European Cup.

Two first half goals by Marco Reus, both coming from Real mistakes, gave Dortmund a deserved lead as the Spaniards, who had a penalty saved in the 17th minute, were left mesmerised by the Germans' frantic pace on a rainy evening in the Ruhr valley.

Real, with top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench due a minor knee injury, saw their 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Madrid almost evaporate in a disastrous first half for them.

"That was too much suffering and I think it was deserved," said Real keeper Iker Casillas. "But from time to time it's good to have this kind of wake up call that reminds us it's not always easy, and especially not in the Champions League.

"It is better that it happened in this game than in the decisive matches to come. We had to show quite a lot of mental strength because going 2-0 down by the 37th minute there were a lot of things going through our heads," he told Spain's TVE.

Real, who twice lost to Dortmund in Germany in last season's competition including a 4-1 thrashing in the first leg of their semi-final, briefly recovered in the second half before the Germans, last season's runners-up, again surged forward, missing half a dozen clear chances and also hitting the post.

The Spaniard side's first leg performance, however, carried them through to their fourth consecutive semi-final, leaving Dortmund to rue their missed opportunities.

"We played a very slow game, with many errors and no confidence. After the penalty a bit of fear crept into the team," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters, adding that Ronaldo was fit but he opted not to risk playing him.

"Every game is difficult at this stage and we saw that today. It was a night of struggling, of suffering but at the end we are just happy to have made it into the semis."

FIERY START

The Germans got off to a fiery start, looking for an early goal that could set them on their way.

Real, however, squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead and put the tie all but beyond the hosts when they were awarded a penalty for a hand ball by defender Lukasz Piszczek and Angel Di Maria had it saved by Roman Weidenfeller.

A minute later it was Dortmund's turn to miss with Henrikh Mkhitaryan firing wide from close range but Reus made amends in the 24th, pouncing on a defensive mistake by Pepe to slot in for the lead.

Mats Hummels almost added another as the hosts piled on the pressure but his well-timed header was palmed over the bar by Casillas.

Germany international Reus crashed in his second goal in the 37th when he charged forward after another Real mistake, this time from Asier Illarramendi, fed striker Robert Lewandowski who hit the post, and was left unmarked to drill in at the far post.

"You could make a video of this game and show it to the teams that lose a first leg 3-0," said Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp. "My players wanted to go through but we were missing that one goal we did not score in Madrid (last week).

"The lads gave it everything they had and I have no idea how many kilometres they ran today."

Real brought on Isco in the second half to control possession and they briefly succeeded as Dortmund lost some of their passing sharpness and pace.

Dortmund were lurking on the break and almost levelled the tie when Armenian Mkhitaryan rounded Casillas but only managed to hit the post in the 65th minute.

The Germans then poured forward, determined to score a third that would force extra time but could not find the back of the net, leaving the competition with their heads held high and to a standing ovation by their fans in the 65,000 crowd.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Additional reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Rex Gowar)