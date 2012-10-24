Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
DORTMUND, Germany Oct 24 Borussia Dortmund outclassed nine-times European Cup winners Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday, choking them with constant pressing and scoring once in each half to go top of Champions League Group D.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski fired the hosts into a deserved 36th-minute lead in front of a sellout 65,000 crowd following a poor pass from defender Pepe.
Injury-hit Real bounced back two minutes later with a delicate lob by Cristiano Ronaldo over keeper Roman Weidenfeller from the edge of the box.
Dortmund then went back in front with a sweet, first-time shot from defender Marcel Schmelzer in the 64th minute after a weak punch by Real keeper Iker Casillas who had made a string of superb saves to keep his team in the game.
The Germans now have seven points from three games, one ahead of second-placed Real. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
