LONDON May 24 Borussia Dortmund central defender Mats Hummels has not fully recovered from an ankle injury but is fit enough to play in the Champions League final against fellow German club Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"It was not just a scare, it was a bit more but I am able to play. The ankle is not as it was before the injury but it is acceptable to play," he told reporters on Friday.

Germany international Hummels hurt an ankle ligament in their 2-1 home defeat by Hoffenheim on Saturday but tests showed he had stretched it rather than tearing it as initially thought.

Dortmund offensive midfielder Mario Goetze, who will join Bayern next season, has already been ruled out of the Wembley final with a muscle injury.

"When I turned the ankle it was a shock moment for me," Hummels said. "I know this injury from the past but when I saw on Sunday that it was not as swollen as before I became more optimistic."

Dortmund are looking to win the Champions League for a second time after triumphing in 1997 with four-time European champions Bayern aiming to make it five in their third final appearance in four seasons. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)