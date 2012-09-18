DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 18 Borussia Dortmund were stifled by a hard-working Ajax Amsterdam defence but snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win with a Robert Lewandowski goal in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday.

The German champions, looking to make an impact in Europe after winning consecutive Bundesliga titles, were frustrated at home after seeing Mats Hummels' 58th minute spot kick saved.

Marco Reus and Lewandowski also squandered second half chances to take the lead before the Pole controlled the ball in the box, turned and fired in the winner in the 87th.

With heavyweights Manchester City and Real Madrid also in the group, Dortmund are hoping to crash the party and finish in the top two to advance to the knockout stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)