DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 18 Borussia Dortmund were stifled by a hard-working Ajax Amsterdam defence but snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win with a Robert Lewandowski goal in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday.

The German champions, looking to make an impact in Europe after winning consecutive Bundesliga titles, were frustrated at home after seeing Mats Hummels' 58th minute spot kick saved.

Marco Reus and Lewandowski also squandered second half chances to take the lead before the Pole controlled the ball in the box, turned and fired in the winner in the 87th.

With heavyweights Manchester City and Real Madrid also in the group, Dortmund are hoping to crash the party and finish in the top two to advance to the knockout stage.

With the BVB stadium's steep stands draped in a sea of yellow-clad fans and with in-form Reus slipping back into the starting lineup, Dortmund shot out of the blocks.

Ajax survived a couple of early scares when the hosts pressed high, winning possession but failing to finish their quick breaks.

It was, however, the Dutch who had the first half's biggest chance in the 12th minute with Ryan Babel racing clear and setting up Christian Eriksen, whose effort was denied by keeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Babel, resuming his relationship with Ajax after spells at Liverpool and Hoffenheim, twice came close early in the second half before Dortmund gradually upped the pace, threatening with shots from Lewandowski and Reus.

Hummels squandered the 58th minute penalty, awarded after a clumsy Ricardo van Rhijn challenge on Mario Goetze.

The defender's weak spot kick was easily saved by Kenneth Vermeer but his blushes were later spared by his striker. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)