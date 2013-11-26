DORTMUND Nov 26 Last season's Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund beat Napoli 3-1 with a stellar offensive performance on Tuesday to earn a lifeline and stay in the hunt for a knockout stage spot.

Germany international Marco Reus converted a 10th minute penalty and Jakub Blaszczykowski added another goal on the hour before Lorenzo Isigne's 71st minute strike set up what looked like a nervous finale to the Group F match.

However, Dortmund substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the three points with his first Champions League goal seven minutes later to lift Dortmund into second place ahead of Napoli with both teams on nine points.

Dortmund, who got their first win after three straight defeats in all competitions, including a 3-0 Bundesliga loss to rivals Bayern Munich, visit Olympique Marseille in their last group match next month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)