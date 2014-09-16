Borussia Dortmund Ciro Immobile celebrates after defeating Arsenal in their Champions League group D soccer match in Dortmund September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DORTMUND Germany Patience finally paid off for Borussia Dortmund striker Ciro Immobile, who scored his first competitive goal since joining the German club this season in their 2-0 Champions League win over Arsenal on Tuesday.

Immobile, last season's top scorer in Italy's Serie A, joined for 18 million euros (23.32 million US dollar) from Torino to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for rivals Bayern Munich.

Yet the 24-year-old had so far failed to score in the league or German Cup, with Dortmund fans becoming nervous and pundits asking whether his style of play fits Dortmund's quick-passing game.

Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp has stuck with the Italy international and started him on Tuesday instead of Adrian Ramos, another newcomer brought in to reinforce their attack this season.

"It is quite amazing what Ciro Immobile and (fellow scorer) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did today," Klopp told reporters.

"I have kept telling Ciro to remain relaxed and patient and the goal will come."

Immobile looked sharper from the start than he had in previous games for Dortmund and a couple of early shots turned out to be a warning of what would follow.

Just before halftime, Immobile picked up the ball in his own half, sprinted some 40 metres before shaking off two Arsenal players to score Dortmund's first goal. He received a standing ovation when he was taken off late in the game.

"With this goal Ciro has finally arrived in Dortmund," said midfielder Sebastian Kehl. "It was a perfect game and we could have scored more goals."

(1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)