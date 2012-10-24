Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
DORTMUND Oct 24 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group D match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at BVB stadium.
Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 29-Marcel Schmelzer; 6-Sven Bender, 5-Sebastian Kehl, 11-Marco Reus, 10-Mario Goetze 19-Kevin Grosskreutz; 9-Robert Lewandowski
Real Madrid: 1 Iker Casillas; 2-Raphael Varane, 4-Sergio Ramos, 3-Pepe, 15-Michael Essien; 22-Angel Di Maria, 6-Sami Khedira, 14-Xabi Alonso, 10-Mesut Ozil; 9-Karim Benzema, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo.
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (