Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany Sept 18 Teams for the Tuesday's Champions League Group D match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax Amsterdam at BVB stadium.
Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 29-Marcel Schmelzer; 16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 8-Ilkay Guendogan, 5-Sebastian Kehl, 11-Marco Reus, 10-Mario Goetze; 9-Robert Lewandowski
Ajax Amsterdam: 1-Kenneth Vermeer; 24-Ricardo van Rhijn, 3-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Niklas Moisander, 17-Daley Blind; 5-Christian Poulsen, 8-Christian Eriksen, 49-Ryan Babel; 19-Tobias Sana, 10-Siem de Jong, 21-Derk Boerrigter
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.