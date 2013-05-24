LONDON May 24 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp was not amused after London's snarling traffic wreaked havoc with his team's preparations for Saturday's Champions League final and he now wants their police escort to use flashing lights.

On the eve of their all-German final against Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium, Dortmund's well-planned schedule went out of the window after the team arrived late at the hotel and stadium.

"We have to reach the stadium despite this damned London traffic. Police escorts have to turn on their flashing lights. Are they allowed to do that?" Klopp asked reporters.

"Today we had an escort of three vehicles and it was just that. An escort of three vehicles. They were just ahead of us," he said following his team's first taste of the English capital's notoriously crowded streets.

"They need to turn on the flashing lights (tomorrow) otherwise it will be tight," he joked.