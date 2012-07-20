July 20 Fenerbahce, kicked out last season over domestic match-fixing, have drawn Romania's Vaslui on their return to the Champions League qualifiers.

Friday's draw for the third qualifying round, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, also paired Dynamo Kiev with former European champions Feyenoord while group stage regulars Panathinaikos will face Motherwell.

Belgium champions Anderlecht were drawn against Irish counterparts Shamrock Rovers.

Fenerbahce were barred from the Champions League last season over a domestic match-fixing scandal but escaped demotion to a lower league after the Turkish federation decided in May to take action against individuals and not the club.

Earlier this month, Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim was sentenced to more than six years in jail, although he was released pending an appeal. Other Fenerbahce executives were also convicted, as were a former coach and executive from rival Istanbul club Besiktas.

Fenerbahce finished second behind Galatasary in Turkey last season to clinch a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

As usual, the draw was divided into two halves, one featuring teams who qualified by winning their respective leagues and the other for teams who finished as runners-up.

The top tie was in the non-champions half with Feyenoord, winners of the European Cup in 1970, against three-times semi-finalists Dynamo Kiev from Ukraine.

Scottish champions Celtic, European champions in 1967, will almost certainly face Finnish champions HJK Helsinki, who have a 7-0 lead over Iceland's KR Rejkjavik from the first leg of their second round tie which will be completed next week.

The third qualifying round ties will be played on July 31/Aug. 1 and Aug. 7/8.

