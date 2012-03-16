NYON, Switzerland, March 16 (Reuters) - Titleholders Barcelona were given a tough draw against Italian champions AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Rank oustsiders APOEL Nicosia were drawn against Real Madrid and Chelsea, the English Premier League's only survivors, were pitted with twice former winners Benfica.

Bayern Munich, whose stadium hosts the final, will take on Olympique Marseille in the two legs this month and next.

Barca and Milan have already met in the group stage this season with a 2-2 draw at Nou Camp followed by a 3-2 win for Barca at San Siro when both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages.

In the semi-finals, Milan or Barcelona will take on the winners of the Benfica v Chelsea tie. The winners of Bayern v Marseille will have to get past either Real or APOEL.

A Real v Barca final is therefore possible.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)