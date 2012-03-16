NYON, Switzerland, March 16 (Reuters) -
Titleholders Barcelona were given a tough draw against Italian
champions AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals on
Friday.
Rank oustsiders APOEL Nicosia were drawn against Real Madrid
and Chelsea, the English Premier League's only survivors, were
pitted with twice former winners Benfica.
Bayern Munich, whose stadium hosts the final, will take on
Olympique Marseille in the two legs this month and next.
Barca and Milan have already met in the group stage this
season with a 2-2 draw at Nou Camp followed by a 3-2 win for
Barca at San Siro when both teams had already qualified for the
knockout stages.
In the semi-finals, Milan or Barcelona will take on the
winners of the Benfica v Chelsea tie. The winners of Bayern v
Marseille will have to get past either Real or APOEL.
A Real v Barca final is therefore possible.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)