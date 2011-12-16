Dec 16 Draw for the Champions League round
of 16 made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
Olympique Lyon v APOEL Nicosia
Napoli v Chelsea
AC Milan v Arsenal
Basel v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Barcelona
CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid
Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica
Olympique Marseille v Inter Milan
Group stage runners-up listed first and will play first legs
at home.
* First legs to be played Feb 14/15 and 21/22, second legs
March 6/7 and 13/14

