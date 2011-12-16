Dec 16 Draw for the Champions League round of 16 made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Olympique Lyon v APOEL Nicosia Napoli v Chelsea AC Milan v Arsenal Basel v Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen v Barcelona CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica Olympique Marseille v Inter Milan Group stage runners-up listed first and will play first legs at home. * First legs to be played Feb 14/15 and 21/22, second legs March 6/7 and 13/14 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ) Please double-click on the newslink: for Champions League soccer stories