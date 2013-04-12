NYON, Switzerland, April 12 Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals while Borussia Dortmund were drawn against Real Madrid.

Bayern, beaten finalists twice in the last three years, and their fellow Germans Dortmund will be at home in the first legs on April 23/24. The second legs will be played one week later.

The draw, made at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, opened up the possibilities of both an all German final or a Real-Barca clash at Wembley.

In the Europa League semi-finals, Swiss club FC Basel, who knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, were drawn against European champions Chelsea with the first leg at home. Fenerbahce will take on Benfica in the other tie. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)