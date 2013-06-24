WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
June 24 Draw for Champions League qualification rounds one and two conducted in Nyon on Monday:
First qualification round draw:
FC Shirak (Armenia) v SP Tre Penne (San Marino)
FC Lusitans (Andorra) v EB/Streymur (Faroe Islands)
Matches to be played on July 2/3 and July 9/10
Second qualification round draw:
Neftci PFK (Azerbaijan) v KS Skenderbeu (Albania)
FC Steaua Bucharest(Romania) v FK Vardar (Macedonia)
FC Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) v FK Zeljeznicar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
FC Sheriff (Moldova) v FK Sutjeska (Montenegro)
Birkirkara FC (Malta) v NK Maribor (Slovenia)
Sligo Rovers FC (Ireland) v Molde FK (Norway)
IF Elfsborg (Sweden) v FC Daugava Daugavpils (Latvia)
HJK Helsinki (Finland) v JK Nomme Kalju (Estonia)
FK Ekranas (Lithuania) v FH Hafnarfjordur (Iceland)
The New Saints FC (Wales) v Legia Warsaw (Poland)
Celtic (Scotland) v Cliftonville FC (Northern Ireland)
GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg)
Gyori ETO FC (Hungary) v Maccabi Tel Aviv FC (Israel)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) v FC Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)
Winner first qualifying round match 1 v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)
SK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
FC Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) v Winner first qualifying round match 2
Matches to be played July 16/17 and July 23/24 (Complied by Josh Reich)
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.
April 1 There was a new air of defiance and optimism in Mauricio Pochettino's voice as the Tottenham Hotspur manager promised his side were ready to fight for the Premier League title after they had learned of a Saturday sensation back in London.