Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Aug 28 Draw for the Champions League Group Stage made in Monaco on Thursday: Group A Atletico Madrid (Spain) Juventus (Italy) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) Malmo (Sweden)
Group B Real Madrid (Spain) Basel (Switzerland) Liverpool (England) Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
Group C Benfica (Portugal) Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Monaco (France)
Group D Arsenal (England) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Galatasaray (Turkey) Anderlecht (Belgium)
Group E Bayern Munich (Germany) Manchester City (England) CSKA Moscow (Russia) AS Roma (Italy) Group F Barcelona (Spain) Paris St Germain (France) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)
Group G Chelsea (England) Schalke 04 (Germany) Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) Maribor (Slovenia)
Group H Porto (Portugal) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Athletic Bilbao (Spain) BATE Borisov (Belarus) (Compiled by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)