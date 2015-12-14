NYON, Switzerland Dec 14 Holders Barcelona will play Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League, 10 years after the sides faced each other in the final, following Monday's draw for the first knockout stage.

Chelsea and Paris St Germain will play each other again after the French champions knocked out Jose Mourinho's team at the same stage last season.

Another clash between big guns will feature former winners Juventus and Bayern Munich, while 10-times champions Real Madrid were drawn against AS Roma.

PSV Eindhoven will take on Atletico Madrid, Dynamo Kiev will play Manchester City and Benfica will be against Zenit St Petersburg.

Gent, in their first participation in the competition, will take on Germany's Wolfsburg. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)