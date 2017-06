March 16 Draw for the Champions League quarter and semi-finals made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: Quarter-finals APOEL Nicosia v Real Madrid Olympique Marseille v Bayern Munich Benfica v Chelsea AC Milan v Barcelona Semi-finals Olympique Marseille/Bayern Munich v APOEL Nicosia/Real Madrid Benfica/Chelsea v AC Milan/Barcelona * Quarter-final first legs to be played March 27/28, second legs April 3/4 * Semi-final first legs to be played April 17/18, second legs April 24/25 * Final will be played in Munich on May 19 - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)