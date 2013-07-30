STOCKHOLM, July 31 Elfborg striker Mohammed Bangura, who is on loan from Celtic, is set to play against the Scottish champions when the two sides clash in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

"We'll do what's best for us, and this year Mohammed is our player," Elfsborg coach Jorgen Lennartsson told a press conference.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon had previously said that he would prefer it if the 24-year-old did not play.

The Swedish champions, however, said there is nothing in the loan agreement preventing them from fielding Bangura against Celtic, who they meet in Glasgow on Wednesday and again in Boras on Aug. 7.

"Hes not a taxi driver or a carpenter, he's a professional football player," Lennartsson said.

"I've spoken to Mohammed several times and it has affected him, but he's a cool guy." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)