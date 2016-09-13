BARCELONA, Sept 13 Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar combined to devastating effect as Barcelona swatted Celtic aside 7-0 at the Nou Camp to lay down a marker in Champions League Group C on Tuesday.

Messi produced a stunning display, hitting a record sixth hat-trick in the competition.

He smashed home a pass from Neymar in the third minute and the Argentine maestro struck again in the 27th after Celtic's Moussa Dembele had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neymar curled in a free kick to stretch Barca's lead in the 50th minute before crossing for Andres Iniesta to volley the fourth.

Messi then grabbed his third goal, overtaking Real Madrid greats Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas to reach six European Cup trebles.

Neymar laid on the sixth for Suarez and the Uruguayan completed the rout with his second strike in stoppage time. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)