Shakhtar Donetsk's Taras Stepanenko (R) celebrates his goal against Porto with teammate Fred Rodrigues during their Champions League Group H soccer match at Dragao stadium in Porto December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/Files

Fenerbahce have lodged a protest with UEFA over the inclusion of midfielder Fred in the Shakhtar Donetsk lineup for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier despite allegations of a doping offence hanging over the Brazilian international.

According to reports in Brazil, the 22-year-old had tested positive for a banned diuretic at the recent Copa America in Chile and faces a lengthy ban from the game should his second sample confirm the findings.

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Mircea Lucescu selected Fred in the 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round in Turkey while admitting the club had been advised by UEFA not to include the player.

The governing body of European football was investigating the matter and would announce a decision on Monday, according to a letter from UEFA published on Fenerbahce's website (www.fenerbahce.org).

Lucescu admitted he had been made aware of the possible doping violation but felt Fred was free to play as the club had yet to be issued with formal notification of any suspension.

"Before the game, UEFA advised us not to include him but we had not received any official documents and this was just a verbal recommendation," the Romanian told reporters after the match in Istanbul.

"There is no specific statement on this matter for now and we are still waiting for the results of the B sample," he added.

"I have talked to the team and the player personally. When the official decision arrives, of course, we will stick to it."

Fenerbahce are due to face Shakhtar in the second leg on Wednesday with the winners advancing to the Champions League playoff round for a place in the group stage of the lucrative tournament.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)