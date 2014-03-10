A Liverpool fan holds a placard seeking tickets for the Champions League final in Athens May 22, 2007. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/Files

More than one-third of the 61,000 tickets for the Champions League final in Lisbon on May 24 will go to officials, sponsors and corporate hospitality.

"A total of 37,000 tickets for the stadium capacity of 61,000 are available to fans and the general public," UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

European soccer's governing body added that the remaining 24,000 would be allocated to "the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme".

The two finalists are to receive 17,000 tickets each and 3,000 will be sold to fans worldwide via UEFA's website.

UEFA said prices would range from 70 euros for category four tickets to 390 euros for category one, plus an administration fee of 20 euros per order.

When Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in last season's final at Wembley, 59,000 tickets were allocated to the general public and 27,000 to officials, sponsors and corporate hospitality.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez) nL3N0M73SG