May 17 Facts and figures ahead of the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (1845 GMT): BAYERN MUNICH v CHELSEA Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Bayern 1, Chelsea 1 Goals: Bayern 5, Chelsea 6 Previous matches CL: QF 6/04/05 Chelsea 4 Bayern 2 12/04/05 Bayern 3 Chelsea 2 CL record this season: Bayern Munich P12 W8 D1 L3 F25 A10 Chelsea P12 W7 D3 L2 F24 A11 Scorers: Bayern - Mario Gomez 12, Arjen Robben 4, Franck Ribery 3, Toni Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1 Chelsea - Didier Drogba 5, Frank Lampard 3, Ramires 3, Fernando Torres 3, Branislav Ivanovic 2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2, Raul Meireles 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1 Most appearances: Bayern - Jerome Boateng 12 Chelsea - Petr Cech 12 * Bayern Munich are the first team to benefit from home stadium advantage since the Champions League was inaugurated in the 1992-93 season. The last time a team played at home in a European Cup final was in 1984 when the visitors, Liverpool, beat AS Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Rome. * It is the sixth time that Europe's premier club competition has been contested in a clash between German and English teams. Bayern won the first in 1975 when they beat Leeds United 2-0 but the four since have all gone in favour of England. Bayern lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in 1982 and 2-1 to Manchester United in 1999. The other games were Liverpool v Borussia Moenchengladbach (3-1 in 1977) and Nottingham Forest v Hamburg SV (1-0 in 1980). * The only previous clash between the two teams was in the CL quarter-finals seven years ago. Amazingly, the majority of goals scored in those two games (six of 11) were netted by players who may well feature in this final. Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard scored three in those games and striker Didier Drogba bagged two. Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was on the score-sheet in the first leg. Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech also played in those games as did Chelsea defender John Terry, who will miss this final through suspension. * It is the first time since AC Milan beat Liverpool in 2007 that neither of the two teams contesting the final is the reigning champion in their own country. Bayern finished second in the Bundesliga this season and Chelsea placed sixth in the Premier League. * Bayern are playing in their fourth CL final and their ninth in the CL/European Cup. They have won the CL once (2001 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Valencia) and the European title four times after three successive wins between 1974 and 1976. * Chelsea are playing in only their second CL final and have never been European champions. They lost on penalties to Manchester United in the 2008 final after a 1-1 draw. * If Chelsea win, they would become the fifth English club to be crowned European champions after Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. It would be England's 12th title, one short of Spain's record of 13. If Bayern win, it would be Germany's seventh title. * A Chelsea victory would break a jinx that has prevented teams from Europe's biggest capital cities -- London, Paris, Rome, Moscow and Berlin -- from becoming European champions. * Nine of Bayern's players who appeared in the 2010 final, lost to Inter Milan, are still on the club's books - goalkeeper Joerg Butt, defenders Philipp Lahm, Daniel Van Buyten and Holger Badstuber, who is suspended, midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Arjen Robben and forwards Thomas Mueller, Ivica Olic and Mario Gomez. * Eight of the Chelsea players who appeared in the 2008 final are still in the squad - goalkeeper Petr Cech, defenders Ashley Cole and the suspended John Terry, midfielders Frank Lampard, Michael Essien and Florent Malouda and forwards Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou. * Bayern have won all seven home games they have played in the CL this season, including one qualifying round. They have scored 21 goals in those games and conceded just four. Bayern have won 13 of their last 14 CL home games, losing just once to Inter Milan in last season's knockout round. * Bayern have a great home record against English teams, losing just once in 18 games and winning 11 of them. Their only defeat was to unfancied Norwich City who won 2-1 in Munich in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup. * Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 12 goals in his 11 CL games this season and a remarkable 20 in his last 17 matches in the competition. He is just two behind the record of 14 in a CL season set by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the current campaign. * Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes won the CL with Real Madrid in 1998 and would become only the third team boss to win the title with two different clubs after Ottmar Hitzfeld, with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and Bayern in 2001, and Jose Mourinho, with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. * Chelsea have won only one of their six CL away games this season - a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the quarter-finals. Chelsea have also won only one of six CL games away to German clubs - a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in the 2004 knockout round. * Chelsea's Lampard would be playing in his 100th European match - his 96th for Chelsea after four with his previous club West Ham United. 