Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Juventus' Dani Alves Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters / Pawel Kopczynski Livepic

Here are some facts and figures after Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in Saturday's Champions League final in Cardiff:

- Spanish champions Real Madrid won a record extending 12th European Cup by adding to their wins in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2016.

- Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.

- Real Madrid won a La Liga title and European Cup double for the first time since 1958.

- Cristiano Ronaldo's opener saw Madrid become the first team in the competitions's history to score 500 goals.

-Real Madrid scored in their 65 games in all competitions this season

The final

-Ronaldo was named man of the match.

-Ronaldo became the first player to score in three finals in the Champions League era, adding to his strikes in the 2008 and 2014 showpieces. He joined Alfredo di Stefano in netting in more than two finals. The late Argentine scored in a record five finals between 1956 and 1960.

-Mario Mandzukic became the third player to score in two European Cup/Champions League finals for two different teams, following Ronaldo, for Manchester United and Real, and Velibor Vasovic, for Partizan Belgrade and Ajax Amsterdam.

- Ronaldo's second goal against Juventus took him to 600 strikes for his club and country Portugal.

-Juventus lost a record extending seventh European Cup final out of nine appearances.

-Juve's Juan Cuadrado became the third player to be sent off in a Champions League final, following Jens Lehmann in 2006 and Didier Drogba in 2008.

- Both Real and Juve competed in their sixth Champions League final, equalling AC Milan's record.

- Germany's Felix Brych refereed the final. The 41-year-old was in charge of the 2014 Europa League final between Sevilla and Benfica in Turin.

Season review:

- This year's Champions League saw 380 goals scored in 125 games, with an average of 3.04 goals per game.

- The highest previous average was in the 2012-13 season when 368 goals were scored in 125 games at an average of 2.94 goals per game.

- The highest-scoring Champions League game this season took place between Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Poland's Legia Warsaw on Nov. 22. Dortmund won 8-4.

- Dortmund also scored the most goals in the group stage this season with 21.

- Including the knockout stages, Real Madrid are the highest scorers at this year's competition with 35 goals.

Top scorers this season (Prefix indicates goals scored):

12-Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

11-Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8-Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

8-Edison Cavani (Paris St Germain)

7-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

Top-scoring clubs:

- Real Madrid (503), Barcelona (459), Bayern Munich (415), Manchester United (350), Arsenal (281), Juventus (264), Chelsea (249), AC Milan (231), Porto (218), Olympique Lyon (187)

* Source - UEFA

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)