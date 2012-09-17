Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Sept 17 2012/13 Champions League opening group stage fixtures (times GMT, all 1845) Playing on Tuesday Group A Dinamo Zagreb v Porto Paris St Germain v Dynamo Kiev Group B Montpellier HSC v Arsenal Olympiakos Piraeus v Schalke 04 Group C Malaga v Zenit St Petersburg AC Milan v Anderlecht Group D Borussia Dortmund v Ajax Amsterdam Real Madrid v Manchester City Playing on Wednesday Group E Shakhtar Donetsk v Nordsjaelland Chelsea v Juventus Group F Lille v BATE Borisov Bayern Munich v Valencia Group G Barcelona v Spartak Moscow Celtic v Benfica Group H Manchester United v Galatasaray Braga v CFR Cluj (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (