Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Oct 1 Champions League group stage fixtures (times GMT, 1845 unless stated) Playing on Tuesday Group E Juventus v Shakhtar Donetsk Nordsjaelland v Chelsea Group F Valencia v Lille BATE Borisov v Bayern Munich Group G Benfica v Barcelona Spartak Moscow v Celtic (1600) Group H CFR Cluj v Manchester United Galatasaray v Braga - - Playing on Wednesday Group A Dynamo Kiev v Dinamo Zagreb Porto v Paris St Germain Group B Schalke 04 v Montpellier HSC Arsenal v Olympiakos Piraeus Group C Anderlecht v Malaga Zenit St Petersburg v AC Milan (1600) Group D Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund Ajax Amsterdam v Real Madrid (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.