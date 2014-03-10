Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON U.S. automaker Ford is ending its sponsorship of the Champions League after more than two decades.
The partnership dates back to the 1992-93 season but will conclude with the final in Lisbon in May, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.org) on Monday.
Ford and other car companies have been faced with a shrinking market in Europe in recent years because of the impact of the financial crisis.
"Now is the right time for Ford to move in a new direction as we accelerate new product launches in Europe, with more than 25 new vehicles coming over the next five years," said Stephen Odell, president of Ford Europe.
Brewer Heineken last year renewed its Champions League sponsorship in a deal that runs until 2018.
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.