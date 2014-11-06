Borussia Dortmund's Ciro Immobile (C) scores a goal against Galatasaray's gaolkeeper Fernando Muslera during their Champions League group D soccer match in Dortmund November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Fans of Borussia Dormtund provoke supporters of Galatasaray after their Champions League group D soccer match in Dortmund November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A flare thrown by supporters of Galatasaray burns on the pitch during their Champions League group D soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ZURICH Galatasaray, fined 50,000 euros ($62,575) last month over crowd trouble at a Champions League game away to Arsenal, are facing further sanctions after disturbances at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the Turkish club had been charged with "crowd disturbances, field invasions by supporters and setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles" following the Group D game.

The Bundesliga club will also face a disciplinary hearing over "throwing of objects...crowd disturbance (and)...insufficient organisation," UEFA said in a statement.

German police launched an investigation on Wednesday into attempted manslaughter after Galatasaray fans threw firecrackers and smoke bombs on to the pitch and into the Borussia Dortmund spectators during their team's 4-1 defeat.

Edzard Freyhoff, Dortmund’s police chief, said trouble had started in the city centre before the game when a group of about 800 Galatasaray fans lit bangers and smoke bombs before marching towards the stadium.

Dortmund police said in a statement: “Among other investigations were those launched into attempted manslaughter, disturbing the peace, breaking laws regulating explosives and laws on assembly.”

Tuesday's match was interrupted twice for a few minutes while the Turkish team’s players went to the supporters in an effort to make them stop.

Galatasaray were previously in trouble after their fans set off fireworks and caused trouble at Arsenal on Oct. 1. In addition to the fine, the club have to pay for damages to Arsenal's stadium.

(1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro)

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)