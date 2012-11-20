ISTANBUL Nov 20 Galatasaray earned a 1-0 victory in a hard-fought battle with a young Manchester United side on Tuesday, snatching the win through a Burak Yilmaz header in their Group H Champions League game.

Burak put the Turkish champions ahead in the 54th minute, heading into the top left corner above the head of Rafael after Felipe Melo had gone close seconds earlier and won a corner.

Hamit Altintop just failed to double Galatasaray's lead in the 78th minute with a powerful shot which flew off the crossbar.

United, already assured of qualifying for the knockout stages with four wins from their first four matches, rested a number of senior players for the match. Galatasaray moved on to seven points, boosting their hopes of staying in the competition. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Clare Fallon)