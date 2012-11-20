CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-SOCCER-Kante 'special' but not successor yet, says Makelele
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
Nov 20 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match between Galatasaray and Manchester United at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul.
Galatasaray: 25-Fernando Muslera; 27-Emmanuel Eboue, 26-Semih Kaya, 13-Dany Nounkeu, 11-Albert Riera; 4-Hamit Altintop, 8-Selcuk Inan, 10-Felipe Melo, 53-Nordin Amrabat; 17-Burak Yilmaz, 9-Johan Elmander
Manchester United: 13-Anders Lindegaard; 2-Rafael, 4-Phil Jones, 16-Michael Carrick, 28-Alexander Buttner; 23-Tom Cleverley, 8-Anderson, 25-Nick Powell, 24-Darren Fletcher, 19-Danny Welbeck; 14-Javier Hernandez
Referee: Carlos Velasco (Spain) (Writing by Daren Butler)
ADDIS ABABA, June 3 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's displays this season have spurred comparisons with ex-Blues star Claude Makelele.
June 2 The first Champion's League final to be played under a closed roof will create an ear-splitting atmosphere when Real Madrid take on Juventus on Saturday, but will have no impact on the result, says Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.