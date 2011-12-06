(Adds further details)

BRUSSELS Dec 6 Bayer Leverkusen surrendered their lead of Champions League Group E but qualified for the knock-out phase after snatching a late equaliser to draw 1-1 draw with Racing Genk on Tuesday.

Genk appeared to be on course for their first victory in the competition after Jelle Vossen's smart volley on the half-hour mark from a low Dugary Ndabashinze cross.

However, Sidney Sam, Leverkusen's most dangerous player, found an unmarked Eren Derdiyok 11 minutes from time and the German side's top scorer fired in low to equalise.

Both sides had chances to win in the exciting final few minutes of a match that had begun slowly with little at stake beyond pride for the home side and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw for the visitors.

Leverkusen were already assured of their passage beyond the group phase before Tuesday's match, while Genk knew they would end bottom of the group after letting in 14 goals in three away games.

Leverkusen preserved their record of never having lost to a Belgian side. Genk, who had lost their last three matches including a 7-0 drubbing in Valencia, salvaged pride by ending undefeated at home with three draws.

Leverkusen finished second behind English Premier League side Chelsea, who beat Valencia 3-0 in Group E's other match.