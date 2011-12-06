BRUSSELS Dec 6 Bayer Leverkusen
surrendered their lead of Champions League Group E but qualified
for the knock-out phase after snatching a late equaliser to draw
1-1 draw with Racing Genk on Tuesday.
Genk appeared to be on course for their first victory in the
competition after Jelle Vossen's smart volley on the half-hour
mark from a low Dugary Ndabashinze cross.
However, Sidney Sam, Leverkusen's most dangerous player,
found an unmarked Eren Derdiyok 11 minutes from time and the
German side's top scorer fired in low to equalise.
Both sides had chances to win in the exciting final few
minutes of a match that had begun slowly with little at stake
beyond pride for the home side and a potentially more favourable
last-16 draw for the visitors.
Leverkusen finished second in the group behind Chelsea.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)