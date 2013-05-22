LONDON May 22 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich due to a muscle injury, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The versatile 20-year-old, who will join Bayern next season, was injured in the second leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid on April 30 and had been battling to get fit for the final at Wembley.

"That final was my goal, I've struggled hard to be fit in recent weeks and I am incredibly sorry for not being able to help the team in this important game," Goetze said on the Dortmund website (www.bvb.de).

"I will of course travel to London to support the guys." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)